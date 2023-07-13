Noida International Airport To Ensure Ample Water Supply With Yamuna Bank Wells

To ensure enough drinking water supply for the upcoming Noida International Airport, two 4 million litres per day (MLD) wells will be established on the Yamuna Bank in Faridabad Khadar. With preparations underway, authorities are determined to prevent any water shortages at the airport, estimating the project to cost around Rs 20 crore.

According to sources, the airport will require daily consumption of 3 MLD of water until 2030, with the requirement expected to rise to 8 MLD by 2070. In both scenarios, officials assure that there will be no water scarcity, as the plan entails digging two significant wells on the Yamuna Bank in Faridabad Khadar.

Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) CEO Arun Vir Singh submitted a comprehensive report, which incorporated recommendations from Jamia Millia Islamia University regarding water supply. The report proposed the construction of hydro-abstraction wells. The civil aviation department has sought detailed information on pipeline costs, hydraulic design, digital monitoring devices, water disposal, boosting pump stations, and other relevant aspects.

Apart from this, water will be supplied from the Dayanatpur canal of Jewar. During the monsoon season, the water supply will be temporarily halted for 15-day periods, during which water will be drawn from the wells on the Yamuna Bank. If, for any reason, the canal cannot provide sufficient water supply, the wells will serve as a backup.

Commercial operations at the airport are set to commence by the end of 2024, with a projected capacity to accommodate approximately 120 million passengers. Initially, an estimated 3 MLD of drinking water will be required, with a potential increase to 8 MLD by 2070, as per officials.