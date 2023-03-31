'Noteworthy Reforms', Says PM Narendra Modi As PNGRB Introduces Unified Tariff In Natural Gas Sector

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has introduced the implementation of a unified tariff, a much-awaited reform in the natural gas sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it is a “noteworthy reform" in the energy and natural gas sector.

“Noteworthy reform in the energy and natural gas sector," the prime minister said in a tweet on Friday, while sharing the tweets of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri about the introduction of the unified tariff in the natural gas sector.

The PNGRB has notified a levelized Unified tariff of 73.93/MMBTU & has divided total gas networks in 3 tariff zones. The first tariff zone is up to 300 Kms from Gas source, the second is 300 km to 1200 km & the third zone is beyond 1200 km from the Gas source.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that in line with the objective of economic development of all regions of the country, PNGRB introduces the implementation of a unified tariff, a much-awaited reform in natural gas sector.

Puri said this tariff mechanism will help India to achieve the ‘One Nation One Grid One Tariff’ model and also propel the gas markets in distant areas. “I have been informed that Tariff of customers in NE Region will reduce by 1/4 & tariff of customers in eastern region will be halved."

