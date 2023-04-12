Now NRIs In Oman Can Make Cross-Border Bill Payments On Behalf Of Family; Check This New Service

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), in association with Canara Bank, has announced the launch of Cross Border Inward Bill Payments services for Indians based in Oman. NRIs can now leverage the platform offered by Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to make bill payments on behalf of their families, through the Musandam Exchange.

This initiative signifies a milestone for Canara Bank as the first public sector bank in India to offer inbound cross-border bill payments through BBPS, Canara Bank said.

With this development, Indians living in Oman will now be able to make quick, simple, and secure payments on bills for services back home. Musandam Exchange, which is managed by Canara Bank, is also the first exchange house in Oman to go live on cross-border inbound bill payments, the Bank added.

Advertisement

The cross-border bill payment service is already live in Kuwait, facilitating inbound remittances across utilities like electricity, water, mobile phone, gas, credit card bills, and more.

With this development, NRIs in Oman will now enjoy these benefits for the very first time, marking an important juncture in India’s digital payments journey, Canara Bank added.

The service provides Indian expatriates, who up until now had to rely on conventional methods to pay their domestic bills, with a much-needed option.

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO, Canara Bank, said, “This initiative is in line with our commitment to provide innovative and customer-centric solutions to our clients. We are confident that this facility will enhance the banking experience of our NRI customers and strengthen our relationship with them."

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay, said, “Indians in Oman will now be able to take advantage of the fast and secure bill payments platform offered by BBPS. This new initiative will not only provide a convenient bill payment solution but will also have a significant impact on the lives of thousands of Indians living in Oman."

Read all the Latest Business News here