Now, PNB Customers Can Registers On PNB ONE App Using Aadhaar-OTP Authentication

Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) customers will now be allowed to register on the PNB ONE app using their Aadhaar credentials and OTP-based authentication. The lender said it is the first bank to introduce onboarding on its flagship application through Aadhaar-OTP authentication.

In the Aadhaar-OTP authentication, a one-time PIN is sent to the registered mobile number of the Aadhaar card holder. The OTP is valid for a limited period. For the Aadhaar-OTP authentication, the Aadhaar card holder needs to provide his or her Aadhaar card number and OTP sent to their mobile number. Your mobile number must be linked with your Aadhaar card to do Aadhaar-OTP authentication.

According to PNB’s website, “This feature will enable on-boarding using Aadhaar OTP. Along with registration, Aadhaar OTP authentication can also be used for below-mentioned functionalities — Enable User (Pre login), Set/Reset TPIN (Post login), and Set Limits (Post login)."

Advertisement

PNB in its statement said its customers can now log into PNB ONE application using Aadhaar card details and avail various features of the app, the bank said. Some of the key features are Scan & Pay, account statements, funds transfers, and balance inquiries to cardless cash withdrawals, pre-approved personal loans, pre-qualified credit cards and IPO services.

Punjab National Bank MD & CEO Atul Kumar Goel said, “The new self-register mechanism will reduce dependency on a debit card for the registration and provide a seamless and more user-friendly onboarding experience on PNB One… Customers who do not have our debit card will also be able to register on PNB ONE app with Aadhaar details and OTP-based authentication."

The bank said PNB ONE provides a wide range of quick, convenient, and hassle-free services to its customers. It added that the bank already offers various routes of onboarding to PNB ONE – Punjab National Bank’s revamped mobile application and has now added an even more convenient way for its customers.

Hence, the latest development of Aadhar card-based registration will be instrumental for PNB in offering its varied services across the length and breadth of the country, it added.

Read all the Latest Business News here