NPS vs Fixed Deposit For 30-Year Old: Which Is A Better Investment Option? Pros & Cons

NPS vs FD Comparison: Both the National Pension System (NPS) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) have their own advantages and disadvantages when it comes to investment. The choice between the two depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance, and overall financial situation.

NPS and FD are both popular investment options for people in their 30s. However, they have different features and benefits, so the best option for you will depend on your individual circumstances and goals.

Here’s a comparison to help you decide which might be a better option for you;

Advertisement

NPS is a retirement savings scheme that offers market-linked returns. The returns depend on the performance of the underlying assets, which are invested in a mix of equity, debt, and hybrid funds. NPS also offers tax benefits, such as tax deductions on contributions and tax-free withdrawals after retirement. However, withdrawals before retirement are penalised.

FD is a debt instrument that offers fixed returns. The interest rate on an FD is fixed at the time of investment and remains the same throughout the term of the deposit. FDs do not offer any tax benefits, but they are considered to be a safe investment option.

NPS vs Fixed Deposit: So, which is the better option for investment?

It depends on your individual circumstances and goals. If you are risk-averse and want a safe investment option with guaranteed returns, then FD is a good option for you. However, if you are willing to take on some risk in exchange for the potential for higher returns, then NPS is a better option.

Returns:

NPS: The returns in NPS are market-linked and can vary based on the performance of the underlying investment funds (Equity, Corporate Bonds, Government Securities, etc.). Historically, equity investments tend to offer higher returns over the long term, but they also come with higher volatility and risk.

FDs: Fixed Deposits offer fixed and guaranteed returns. However, the interest rates are usually lower compared to potential market-linked returns.

Advertisement

Risk:

NPS: As mentioned earlier, NPS returns are subject to market fluctuations. While they offer potential for higher returns, they also come with the risk of losing money if the market performs poorly.

FDs: Fixed Deposits are considered low-risk investments since they offer guaranteed returns. Your principal amount is generally safe, and you know what to expect at maturity.

Liquidity:

Advertisement

NPS: NPS has a long lock-in period until retirement (partial withdrawals are allowed under certain conditions). It’s designed as a retirement-focused investment, so it might not be suitable if you need access to your funds before retirement.

FDs: FDs offer better liquidity since you can generally withdraw your funds before maturity, although you might face a penalty in the form of reduced interest.

Tax Implications:

NPS: NPS offers tax benefits under Section 80C and Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act in India. A portion of the investment (up to a limit) is tax-deductible, and there’s an additional deduction for contributions to the NPS.

FDs: Interest earned on Fixed Deposits is taxable as per your income slab. There are no additional tax benefits like in NPS.

Advertisement

Diversification:

NPS: NPS allows you to invest in various asset classes, providing some level of diversification. This can potentially lead to better risk management and returns.

FDs: FDs do not offer diversification since your investment is concentrated in a single fixed instrument.

Inflation Protection:

NPS: Since NPS includes equity investments, it has the potential to offer better protection against inflation over the long term compared to fixed returns from

FDs: Fixed Deposits might not keep up with inflation over time, potentially eroding your purchasing power.

Advertisement

If you are in your 30s, it is important to start planning for your retirement early. By investing in NPS or FD, you can build a corpus that will provide you with a steady stream of income after retirement.