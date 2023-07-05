NRIs Trust These Indian Banks For Transactions, Online Banking Tops Service Chart

The Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) play an instrumental role in bolstering India’s economy. With inward gross remittances, they are fueling the country’s investment scenario and fattening foreign exchange reserves. Being a progressive economy, India has established itself as a leader in inward remittances.

Owing to flexibility in services, private Indian banks have made it easier for NRIs to optimistically invest in a myriad of opportunities available in the country, said a new report.

As the NRI investments continue to witness a steep surge in the country, SBNRI - an NRI-focused FinTech platform conducted a survey to reveal the top private Indian banks preferred and trusted by NRIs.

The SBNRI survey report reveals – Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank are the top four most trusted private Indian banks by NRIs based in Australia, Canada, US, Singapore, and other 10 countries.

Around 43% of Australia-based NRIs followed by 30% in Canada and the UK prefer HDFC bank followed by other banks. Whereas, 38% of Canada-based NRIs followed by 30% in the USA repose their trust in ICICI Bank.

Talking about the Indian banking scenario, Mudit Vijayvergiya, founder of SBNRI, said, “Earlier, the Indian banking sector lacked the global service standards for NRIs to park their funds in the country. Issues like safety, flexibility and certain limitations restricted NRIs to experience a seamless investment process in the country. With the emergence of a few private banks, inward remittances from NRIs have crossed the threshold in 2022."

A multitude of reasons contributes to NRIs expressing their confidence in private Indian banks. The survey highlights – 37% of the UK and Canada-based NRIs appreciate the accessibility and security measures provided by Indian banks that help them in parking their funds with greater efficiency.

On the other hand, 35% of the US-based NRIs consider online banking to provide them the ease of transferring their funds in the country.

Considering the difference in time zones, the SBNRI survey revealed 42% of US and Australia-based and 37% of Australia-based NRIs expect round-the-clock customer service to tackle customer queries and issues more promptly.

Traditionally, Indian banks were struggling to maintain high-level technical capabilities that play a crucial role in gaining the confidence of NRIs. Private banks have streamlined their operational structures which makes Axis, HDFC, ICICI and Yes Bank the most preferred banks by NRIs, the report said.

According to the survey, around a whopping 42% of Australia-based NRIs, followed by other countries, consider transparency in charges, fees and competitive interest rates in trusting a bank. On the other hand, 50% of Canada-based NRIs look for financial stability, a strong reputation and the best security measures.