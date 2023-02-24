Home » Business » NTPC Pays Rs 4,121.08 Crore as Interim Dividend for FY23

NTPC Pays Rs 4,121.08 Crore as Interim Dividend for FY23

This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend

PTI

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 18:18 IST

New Delhi, India

NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.
State-owned NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend paid is 42.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC Ltd said in a statement on Friday.

“NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend," it said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 24, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 18:18 IST
