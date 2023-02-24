NTPC Pays Rs 4,121.08 Crore as Interim Dividend for FY23

State-owned NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend paid is 42.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC Ltd said in a statement on Friday.

“NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend," it said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.

