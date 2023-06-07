Odisha Train Accident: Aviva Life Insurance Expedites Claims; Check Process Here

To provide support to families who have lost their members in the recent train accident in Balasore, Odisha, Aviva India Life Insurance has announced that the insurer has implemented steps to ease the claim settlement and documentation process.

These steps include accepting alternative valid proof of death and aiding the bereaved family members during this critical period.

Claim process

Claimant may either send the complete set of scanned documents to claims@avivaindia[dot]com or call at 1800-103-7766.

The company said it has set up a ‘Special Claims Helpdesk’ and waived the requirement of a death certificate issued by the Municipal Authorities. Instead, they will accept the list of casualties published by the Railway Board / Police Authorities / State Government or Central Government or Municipal Authority, or any authority recognised by the State/Central Government confirming death during the train accident.

Asit Rath, CEO and MD, Aviva India, said, “In the wake of the tragic train accident in Odisha, we extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the families who have suffered a loss. In order to provide prompt support during these times, we have simplified the claim settlement process and set up a Special Claims Helpdesk to expedite the process."

“We have also waived the requirement of a death certificate issued by the Municipal Authorities. Instead, we will accept the list of casualties published by the Railway Board / Police Authorities / State Government or Central Government or Municipal Authority or any authority recognized by the State/Central Government confirming death during a train accident," Rath added.

The simplified claim intimation requirements are as follows: