Ola Electric IPO To Come Sooner Than Expected: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ever since the launch of electric scooters in India, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt has seen rapid growth and now is in line for an initial public offering (IPO) sooner than the founder and chief executive officer of the company, Bhavish Aggarwal, imagined. The Indian startup firm introduced electric scooters in 2021. The CEO of the company said that he was expecting four to six years of revenue for the company’s IPO plans.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Now I can feel that it will be much earlier. Ola Electric has grown and matured faster than I had initially planned because the market response has been very strong."

Advertisement

The company investors also including SoftBank Group Crop and Tiger Global Management are holding a share of 38 per cent which has made them leaders in India’s electric scooter market. According to data from the Society of Manufactures of Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric has sold more than 2,39,000 electric scooters since December 2021.

The initial demand came from first-time scooter buyers and most of Ola Electric’s customers are now fully-fledged converts, the Ola Electric owner informed during the interaction. He also has an ambitious plan to expand the electric mobile by introducing motorbikes by the end of the year and by next year, a battery-powered car, though the timelines may change.

The Ola Electric founder also informed that he is considering exporting scooters into Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America, a proposition that got stopped because demand in India was strong.