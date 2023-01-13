Home » Business » Ola Lays Off 200 Employees As Part of 'Restructuring', Engineering Roles Most Impacted, Say Reports

Ola Lays Off 200 Employees As Part of 'Restructuring', Engineering Roles Most Impacted, Say Reports

An Ola spokesperson says the company regularly conducts restructuring exercises to improve efficiencies, and there are roles that are now redundant

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 12:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Ola reported a 65 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 689.61 crore in FY21.
Ola reported a 65 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 689.61 crore in FY21.

Cab aggregator Ola has laid off employees from some of its verticals as part of a restructuring exercise, according to media reports. They said the Bengaluru-based company has given the pink slip to around 200 employees from its tech and product teams, and engineering roles have been impacted the most.

“We regularly conduct restructuring exercises to improve efficiencies, and there are roles that are now redundant. We will continue making new hires in engineering and design including senior talent in our key priority areas," according to an Ola spokesperson.

According to a report by Inc42 quoting sources, the laid-off employees are from Ola Cabs, Ola Electric, and Ola Financial Services verticals.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said, “It is a business restructuring and rationalisation (exercise). There will be new hires in focus teams."

RELATED NEWS

The spokesperson added that the company may ramp up hiring in several verticals including engineering and design.

According to regulatory filings, Ola reported a 65 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 689.61 crore in FY21. The company reported its first-ever operating profit (profit before finance cost, depreciation, amortisation, and tax or EBITDA) at Rs 89.82 crore on a standalone basis. It had registered a loss of Rs 610.18 crore in the previous financial year.

This week, Ola also shut down its neobanking firm Avail Finance, which it had acquired in March 2022. According to an ET report, Ola plans to merge Avail Finance with its subsidiary Ola Money and has stopped lending via the neobanking platform.

E-commerce company Amazon has started laying off around employees in India as part of its biggest retrenchment exercise across the globe, according to reports. Amazon has sent an email to concerned employees apprising them that they have been laid off.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: January 13, 2023, 12:52 IST
last updated: January 13, 2023, 12:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks