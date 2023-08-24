Once A Rs 500 Man, Comedian Kapil Sharma's Net Worth Today Will Blow Your Mind

Kapil Sharma, a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment landscape, has endeared himself to audiences across the nation with his witty humour and laughter-inducing banter. His undeniable charisma and comedic genius have been most prominently showcased through his iconic television show, The Kapil Sharma Show, where he’s shared laughs with some of the biggest names in the film industry. Yet, his path to success was a result of dedication, hard work, and a journey that started from the ground up.

Born on April 2, 1981, in Amritsar, Punjab, Kapil Sharma hails from a humble background. His father, Jeetendra Kumar, served as a police officer, while his mother, Janak Rani, was a homemaker. Kapil pursued his early education at Shri Ram Ashram Senior Secondary School in Amritsar, later continuing his studies at Apeejay College of Fine Arts in Jalandhar. He now stands proudly as one of the college’s distinguished alumni.

During an episode of his show, Kapil candidly shared details of his first job and earnings. Asked by Archana Puran Singh about his inaugural employment venture, he revealed that he worked part-time at a telephone booth. Earning a meagre Rs 500, he invested his wages in a cassette player, explaining, “I used to love old songs and I didn’t want to ask for money from my father, so I bought it from my first salary." T

His modest beginning stands in stark contrast to his current financial standing, which reportedly boasts a net worth of around Rs 280 crore. Kapil’s opulent possessions include a fleet of luxurious cars – from the Mercedes Benz S350 to the Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC90 SUV – as well as a lavish vanity van valued at Rs 5.5 crore. His property portfolio encompasses a Mumbai residence worth Rs 15 crore and a Punjab farmhouse valued at Rs 25 crore.