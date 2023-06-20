Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India7th Pay CommissionFD
Home » Business » Online Bookstore To India’s 2nd Unicorn, The Story Of Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal's Flipkart

Online Bookstore To India’s 2nd Unicorn, The Story Of Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal's Flipkart

Sachin and Binny soon left the popular e-commerce site after Walmart acquired more than 77 per cent of the company’s shares for USD 16 billion.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 11:03 IST

Delhi, India

Both, Sachin and Binny graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005.
Both, Sachin and Binny graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005.

Flipkart is considered one of the most popular e-commerce websites in India. From fashion to electronics, the online shopping platform offers a wide range of products to its customers. It was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007 when the online market was still a very distinct and smaller concept, and many still preferred offline shopping. However, these two software engineers from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) believed in the power of e-commerce and knew that the coming years would see an increased number of smartphone users. So, let’s look at the success story of the two founding members of Flipkart.

Their journey began after Sachin and Binny met each other during their college days. Later, they started working as software engineers for a company in Bangalore. However, they both recognised that India’s e-commerce market was on the verge of growth, so they chose to establish a comparison search engine and started as an online bookstore. They both made a funding deposit of Rs 2,71,000, and this is how Flipkart started. It is important to know that another e-commerce giant, Amazon, also started similarly and later started selling everything.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Navya Nanda's Age Has People Asking If She's Too Young To Work On Serious Issues & The Answer Is NO
  • Rashmika Mandanna Teases Ranbir Kapoor | Sidharth's 'Yodha' Delayed? | SRK Congratulates 'Baby' KJo
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • Flipkart was founded in a 2BHK flat in Bangalore in 2007. Sachin began working as the CEO of Flipkart, and Binny, on the other hand, was appointed as the COO of a rapidly expanding e-commerce website. Flipkart quickly became India’s second unicorn firm after a tech company invested USD 150 million in 2012.

    However, Sachin and Binny soon left the popular e-commerce site after Walmart acquired more than 77 percent of the company’s shares for USD 16 billion. According to reports, it turned out to be the biggest deal for a firm that was formed on the Internet. Despite leaving the companies, they are both still billionaires. Sachin’s total assets are worth almost USD 1.3 billion, while Binny has assets worth almost USD 1.4 billion.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 11:03 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 11:03 IST
    Read More