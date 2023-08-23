Job Scam Horror: Mumbai Woman Duped Of Rs 17 Lakh In Online Job Offer Fraud, Know Details

Job scam: A 33-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai has allegedly lost Rs 17 lakh after being lured by fraudsters with an online job offer. The woman approached the cyber police station in Navi Mumbai on Monday and filed a complaint.

Two unidentified persons contacted the victim, from Kamothe area in Navi Mumbai, via Telegram app and offered her an online reviewing task on a website for which she was promised lucrative returns, an official from the Cyber police station told news agency PTI.

For the job offered, the persons allegedly took Rs 17,00,629 from her between August 9 and 14, 2023, he said.

After completing the task, when the victim sought payment of her earnings and the money which she had given to them, the persons gave her evasive replies and later became unreachable, the official said.

