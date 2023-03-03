Have you heard the story of a Lucknow girl falling prey to online fraud? If not, then read this. While shopping at an online store, Anjali made a payment. While she received a message from the bank that her money had been deducted, the platform showed that the transaction was unsuccessful. She enquired by calling the customer care number but the number did not exist. This made her even more nervous. Anjali spoke to her relative, who told her that she had been defrauded.

At first, they felt that it was a financial fraud of just Rs 1,200 but she checked her bank account. She was surprised to see that her account had zero balance. Hence, Anjali and her relative went to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and reported the incident. Anjali would not have fallen into the trap if she knew these precautions. Today, we bring to you a list of precautionary measures that you can take to protect your bank account and yourself from online fraud:

Install an antivirus software or application. Regularly scan your phone.

Buy through a trusted and most-used shopping application only. If you observe some unknown and suspicious numbers

calling you related to your order, stop using the application.

An email with luring gifts, short URLs, exciting offers and cashback is likely a trap.

Do not use public wi-fi for online transactions. It is advised to use your mobile internet.

It is advised to change your passwords after regular intervals.

It is better to use a credit card or a cash-on-delivery (COD) option, instead of a debit card or internet banking to transfer cash. The reason is that you can always seek compensation from your credit card provider in the event of online fraud but your money is almost completely lost when it comes to transactions done through debit cards.

If there is any update from the shopping application or bank application, you must do them right away. These updates help you with some added security features.

When you discover a website with links to unbelievable discounts and offers, resist the temptation to go on a shopping spree. Always verify the website’s legitimacy twice and learn why such steep reductions are being offered.

Last but not least, it’s always advised to conduct online business on a website that employs a protected server, otherwise known as HTTPS over HTTP. This is the bare minimum you can do.

