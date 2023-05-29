Ooty Tour Package: IRCTC's Economical Tour For One And All

IRCTC has introduced affordable tour packages for domestic and international travel. These packages encompass popular tourist destinations and sightseeing spots. In this particular offer, IRCTC presents an opportunity for tourists to explore Ooty, Mudumalai, and Coonoor. The duration of this tour package is 4 nights and 5 days, commencing from Chennai. The train 12671 Nilgiri Express departs every Thursday from Chennai Railway Station at 9.05 pm on June 1. Notably, this package includes train reservations, hotel accommodations, and car transportation to various locations.

Following an overnight journey, travellers will arrive in Mettupalayam in the morning. From there, they will be picked up at the railway station and proceed to Ooty by road. The name of this IRCTC tour package is the Ooty-Mudumalai package, which covers Ooty, Mudumalai, and Coonoor.

Upon reaching Ooty, guests will check into their hotel and then visit Doddabetta Peak and the Tea Museum. Subsequently, they will return to Ooty to explore Ooty Lake and the Botanical Garden before spending the night in Ooty itself.

On the morning of the third day, participants will visit filming locations, including Pykara Falls and Lake. Later, they will proceed to the Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary, where they can enjoy an Elephant Camp and a Wild Ride. They will then return to their hotel in Ooty for an overnight stay.

The fourth day will involve visiting various places in Ooty, such as Sims Park, Lamb’s Rock, and Dolphin’s Nose. Following this, guests will check out from their hotel, travel to Coonoor, and embark on a sightseeing tour. After the Coonoor visit, they will return to Mettupalayam Railway Station by road and take a train back to Chennai, arriving in Chennai on the morning of the fifth day.

The tour package prices are as follows: Rs 20,750 for single occupancy, Rs 10,860 for two people, and Rs 8,300 for three people. The fare includes transportation via an Indica car. However, if guests prefer to travel in an Innova, the charges will vary. For additional information about this paage, please visit the following link: https://irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SMR007.