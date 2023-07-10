Palais Royale: Check The Cost Of Least-expensive Flat In India's Tallest Building

Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world. But do you know the tallest residential building in India? According to reports, this building has been under construction since 2007, but it has not yet been finished because of the delay in its work. Although its infrastructure and floors are completely ready, the work is still on. The name of this building is Palais Royale, and it is located in Worli, Mumbai.

The development of this building began in 2007. Vikas Kasliwal laid the foundation of this project. He is a real estate developer and used to work at Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure in the past. In 2022, he wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, bringing the focus back to the building.

Advertisement

Kasliwal claimed that this building’s construction was a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore. He further said in the letter that the state government and the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation have experienced huge losses in the development of this building. However, there is no further information regarding this allegation.

According to reports, the building’s top floor was completed in 2012, five years after the work began. However, the builders were unaware that they would lose control of this building. In the same year, several public interest litigations were filed against the building. The case was brought before the court, and its construction was halted.