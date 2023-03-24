The deadline to link your Aadhaar number to your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is March 31. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that every person who has a PAN and is eligible to get an Aadhaar card must link the two by the end of this fiscal year. If you are confused about your PAN-Aadhaar status, you can easily check it in two ways – either through SMS or via the website of the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. Here is the step-by-step process to check if your Aadhaar and PAN are linked:

Through SMS:

Advertisement

― Type “UIDPAN" followed by your 12-digit Aadhaar number and your Permanent Account Number. The SMS should be sent in the format UDIPANAadhaar number.

― Send the text to 56161 or 567678.

― You will receive a message regarding whether your Aadhaar and PAN are linked.

Through the Income Tax e-filing portal:

― Visit the website incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

― Click the ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section.

― Enter your Permanent Account Number and 12-digit Aadhaar number and select ‘View Link’.

― Your Aadhaar number will be displayed if your PAN-Aadhaar is linked. Otherwise, you will have to link the two.

Process to link PAN and Aadhaar:

― Go to the Income Tax e-filing portal and register yourself (if not done already). Your user id will be your Permanent Account Number.

― Log in using your PAN, date of birth and password.

― A pop-up window will appear regarding your PAN-Aadhaar link. If it’s not available, you can click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

Advertisement

― Verify if the details mentioned on your PAN and Aadhaar are the same. If there is a mismatch, you need to get your details corrected.

― If everything is in order, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on the ‘link now" button.

― Your Aadhaar and PAN will be linked.

What happens if you miss the Aadhaar- PAN linking deadline?

Advertisement

Your PAN will be inoperative from April 1 if you fail to link it with Aadhaar. Investors will be unable to carry out several services like filing tax returns, depositing cash above Rs 50,000, obtaining a new credit/debit card and other available options. If your PAN is inoperative, pending returns will not be processed. Apart from that, the tax will also be deducted at a higher rate.

Read all the Latest Business News here