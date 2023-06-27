Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » PAN-Aadhaar Linking Trouble: Not Able To Link? Here's What You Need To Do Now

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Trouble: Not Able To Link? Here's What You Need To Do Now

PAN-Aadhaar Link: There could be a situation where you might encounter an error when linking your PAN and Aadhaar.

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 10:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aadhaar PAN Link: Failure to link PAN with Aadhaar will make your PAN inoperative.
Aadhaar PAN Link: Failure to link PAN with Aadhaar will make your PAN inoperative.

PAN Aadhaar linking means linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar number. PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals and businesses for tax purposes. Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to residents of India.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for all individuals and businesses who have been allotted a PAN as on 1st July, 2017. The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was March 31, 2023. However, the government has extended the deadline to June 30, 2023.

If you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar by the deadline, your PAN will become inoperative. This means that you will not be able to use your PAN for any official purposes, such as filing income tax returns or opening a bank account.

However, there could be a situation where you might encounter an error when linking your PAN and Aadhaar. If the details in your PAN and Aadhaar records are not the same, your linking request will fail. This could be due to a typo in your name, date of birth, or gender.

Reasons for failure while linking Aadhaar and PAN

  • Name mismatch
  • Date of birth mismatch
  • Gender mismatch

In the above cases, a user has to correct details on PAN and Aadhaar, wherever required, so that details match on both the documents.

To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN and Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

To update details in PAN, go to

Protean at: https://www.protean-tinpan.com/services/pan/change-correction.html

UTIITSL at: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/

To update details in Aadhaar Card, visit

UIDAI at: https://uidai.gov.in/en/my-aadhaar/update-aadhaar.html

Post the above steps, you can try linking at: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login

    • If the linking request still fails you can avail the option of ‘biometric based authentication by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50 at dedicated centres of PAN service providers (Protean and UTIITSL).

    You have to carry your PAN, Aadhaar and fee challan and avail the facility at these centres. To get details of the centres, visit the respective websites of these services providers.

    About the Author

    Namit Singh Sengar

    first published: June 27, 2023, 10:00 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 10:00 IST
