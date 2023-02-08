The Government of India has made Aadhaar and PAN cards essential for some services, including submitting income tax returns.

The deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar cards was March 31, 2022, but has been extended to March 31.

Citizens can link their Aadhaar and Pan cards online by paying a small penalty cost. After the new deadline, PAN holders will no longer be allowed to utilise their ten-digit unique alphanumeric number, and all financial transactions connected to PAN would be halted. All pending income tax returns will also not be processed.

“As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. What is mandatory, is necessary. Don’t delay, link it today!" the Income Tax Department wrote in a tweet.

Advertisement

Citizens were required to pay a fee of Rs 500 if the Aadhaar linking with PAN was completed between 1 April and 30 June 2022. If someone still hasn’t linked their Aadhaar and PAN, they can do now do it till March 31, 2023, with a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Here is how one can link their PAN with Aadhaar online.

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, the e-filing portal of the I-T department.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

Advertisement

Linking Via SM

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

Step 2: Following that, an SMS will inform you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status. The Aadhaar and PAN will only be linked if the taxpayer’s date of birth matches both documents.

An individual shall be liable for all repercussions under the I-T Act when a PAN expires on March 30 according to a circular from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which sets policy for the Income Tax department.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Business News here