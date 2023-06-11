Aadhaar-PAN Link Check Online: Easy Steps To Get Status On Your Mobile

Aadhaar-PAN Link: PAN (Permanent Account Number) is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department of India to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), companies, firms, and trusts. It is a unique identification number for all taxpayers. PAN is used by the IT Department to track all financial transactions of taxpayers. It is also used by banks, financial institutions, and other organisations to verify the identity of their customers.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar is based on biometric (fingerprint and iris) and demographic (name, date of birth, gender, address) data. Aadhaar is a voluntary scheme, but it is increasingly being used by the government and private sector for a variety of purposes, such as opening bank accounts, applying for loans, and availing government services.

Linking of PAN With Aadhaar

PAN and Aadhaar are both important identification numbers for individuals in India. PAN is used for tax purposes, while Aadhaar is used for a variety of other purposes. Linking PAN and Aadhaar is a mandatory requirement for all taxpayers in India, except a few exemptions.

The Finance Act, 2017 had inserted a new section 139AA in the Income Tax Act, 1961, requiring every person who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar to quote his/her Aadhaar number while applying for PAN or furnishing return of income with effect from July 1, 2017.

PAN Aadhaar Link Last Date

The last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is June 30, 2023. After this date, your PAN will become inoperative and you will not be able to use it for any official purposes, such as filing income tax returns, opening a bank account, or investing in securities.

If you are yet to link the PAN card with Aadhaar, then you need to link them by June 30, 2023. Otherwise, you will not be able to use the same from July 1, 2023.

Once the PAN card holders miss this deadline, the 10-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.

How To Check PAN Is Linked With Aadhaar Card?

Step 1: View PAN-Aadhaar link status without signing in on www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: On the e-Filing Portal homepage, go to ‘Quick Links’ and click on Link Aadhaar Status.

Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number, and click on View Link Aadhaar Status.

On successful validation, a message will be displayed regarding your Link Aadhaar Status.

If the Aadhaar-Pan link is in progress, then the below message will appear on the screen;

Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page

If the Aadhaar PAN linking is successful, then it will display the following message;

You PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar

How To View PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Post-Login

Step 1a: After login in to the e-Filing Portal homepage, go to your Dashboard and click on Link Aadhaar Status.

Step 1b: Alternatively, you can go to My Profile > Link Aadhaar Status.

(If your Aadhaar is already linked, the Aadhaar number will be displayed. If Aadhaar is not linked Link Aadhaar Status is displayed)

If the validation fails, click on Link Aadhaar on the Status page, and you will need to repeat the steps to link your PAN and Aadhaar.

on the page, and you will need to repeat the steps to link your PAN and Aadhaar. If your request to link PAN and Aadhaar is pending with UIDAI for validation, you will need to check the status later.

