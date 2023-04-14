PAN Aadhaar Linking: Check This Latest Update In Form Before Paying Rs 1,000 Late Fees

Even as the government has given more time to citizens to link their permanent account number or PAN with Aadhaar till June 30, there is a change in the form that you need to note. The PAN-Aadhaar linking now attracts a late fee of Rs 1,000, and while paying this penalty, there is an option to select the assessment year (AY). The income tax department has updated the AY option here.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Update

The income tax department has now changed the option of selecting AY. For the payment of late fees of Rs 1,000, now you will have to select AY 24-25 and the type of payment as Other Receipts (500). Before the earlier deadline of March 31, 2023, you were selecting AY 23-24.

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar

Via Income Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Visit ‘https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/’, the e-filing portal of the I-T department.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

Via SMS

1. Type ‘UIDPAN -digit Aadhaar number > -digit PAN >’

2. Send this SMS to 56161 or 567678 using your registered mobile number.

How to Check If Your PAN is Already Linked With Aadhaar

1. View PAN-Aadhaar link status without signing in on www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

2. On the e-filing portal homepage, go to ‘Quick Links’ and click on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.

3. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number, and click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

On successful validation, a message will be displayed regarding your Link Aadhaar Status.

If the Aadhaar-Pan link is in progress, then the below message will appear on the screen;

Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page

If the Aadhaar PAN linking is successful, then it will display the following message;

You PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar.

If PAN is Not Linked to Aadhaar by June 30, These Services Will Be Stopped:

1) You will not be able to file tax return using the inoperative PAN

2) Pending tax returns will not be processed

3) Pending tax refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4) Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5) Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

