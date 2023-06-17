PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Pay Rs 1,000 To Link Two Key Documents Before June 30 Deadline

The PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline has been extended multiple times since March 31, 2022, and the last date now to do so is June 30, 2023. Though the last date is June 30, you have to pay Rs 1,000 as a penalty to link the two key documents.

The original deadline to link Aadhaar without any penalty was March 31, 2022, after which Rs 500 was imposed a penalty to link Aadhaar and PAN till June 30, 2022. Later, from July 1, 2022, the fine was increased to Rs 1,000. Now, though the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking was again extended till June 30, 2023, from the March 31 deadline, the penalty amount remains the same.

How To Link Aadhaar and Pay Rs 1,000

Advertisement

All major banks of India are authorised for recieving payment for linking Aadhaar and PAN card. Some of the banks are Axis Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

Both registered and unregistered users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the e-Filing portal of Income Tax Department, in both pre log in and post login mode.

Online linking: You can link your PAN with Aadhaar online by visiting the Income Tax e-filing website (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in). While following the process to link Aadhaar and PAN, there will be an option to make payment. Choose AY 2023-24 and and Type of Payment as other Receipts (500) and click on ‘Continue’. Rs 1,000 amount will be pre-filled against the others box.

Offline linking: You can also link your PAN with Aadhaar offline by visiting the nearest PAN Service Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

SMS linking: You can also link your PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format: UIDPAN > -digit Aadhaar number > > -digit PAN number > .

Advertisement

What Will Happen If You Don’t Link Aadhaar and PAN?

1. You will not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN

2. Pending returns will not be processed

3. Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs