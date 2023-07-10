PAN Card Inoperative Now? These 10 Financial Tasks Won't Complete If PAN Is Not Active

PAN Card Inoperative: The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar was June 30, 2023. If you have not linked your PAN with Aadhaar by this date, your PAN number would have become inoperative. This means that you will not be able to use your PAN for any financial transactions, such as filing your income tax returns, opening a bank account, or buying a property.

There is no further extension of the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline. However, you can still link your PAN with Aadhaar after the deadline, but you will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 1,000.

The PAN Card contains details such as the individual’s name, date of birth, and photograph, along with the PAN number. It is important to keep the PAN Card safe and secure, as it is considered a sensitive document and can be misused for identity theft or financial fraud if it falls into the wrong hands.

If PAN becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN and would be liable to all the consequences for such failure.

