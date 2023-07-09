PAN Card Correction Online: Here's How To Update Details On Your PAN

PAN Card Correction Process: The Permanent Account Number Card is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax Department. The PAN card serves as a unique identification number for individuals and entities in India for tax purposes. A PAN card is an important document in India, as it is used to track financial transactions and prevent tax evasion.

PAN cards are used to track financial transactions, such as investments, loans, and property purchases. This helps the government to monitor financial activity and ensure that taxes are paid correctly. It is important to ensure that the details on your PAN card are correct. If any of the details are incorrect, you can apply for a correction in your PAN card.

To correct the details on your PAN card, you can either visit the NSDL PAN website or the UTIITSL PAN website. You will need to submit a request for correction along with the required documents. The processing time for a PAN card correction is usually 15-30 days.

Here are the steps on how to correct your PAN card online:



Go to the NSDL PAN website: https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html or the UTIITSL website: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/csf.html.



Click on the “Change/Correction in PAN Data" link.



Select the “Changes or Correction in existing PAN data/Reprint of PAN Card (No changes in Existing PAN Data)" option from the “Application Type" dropdown menu.



Select the correct category of the assessee from the “Category" dropdown menu.



Enter your PAN number and click on the “Submit" button.

You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to enter the details that you want to correct.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Click on the “Submit" button to complete the application process.

You will receive an acknowledgement number after submitting your application. You can track the status of your application by logging into the NSDL or UTIITSL website using your acknowledgement number.

The following documents are required for PAN card correction: