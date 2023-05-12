PAN Card: Know How To Update Your Name And DOB Online

In India, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is significant, both for income tax purposes and as identification documentation. Any inaccurate information on your PAN could cause issues in the future. Therefore, it is recommended that you address any errors and discrepancies in your PAN as soon as feasible. Details like your name, birthdate, photo, signature, father’s name, Aadhaar, gender, residence, and contact information can all be updated or changed.

The online service for the changes in the PAN card is not free though. It charges Rs.96 for it. The division of money includes Rs. 85 as an application fee and 12.36 per cent of service tax.

Here are the steps which you can follow to edit your name and DOB on your PAN Card online

Step 1: Visit the official website for NSDL E-governance—https://www. protean-tinpan.com/

Step 2: Click on PAN under the services section.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the Update/Correction in the PAN option

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in your basic details such as name, PAN number, email id, contact number and others.

Step 5: You will receive a token number on your Email id which will help you in opening the draft version of the PAN application

Step 6: Click on the Continue option

Step 7: You will see three options. Select the first option of e-KYC and e-sign ( paperless), to complete the entire process through Aadhaar OTP

Step 8: Enter your Aadhar card details

Step 9: Select the category which you want to update.

Step 10: Attach the documents as proof of the new information.

Step 11: Upload the necessary documents and fill in the Aadhar number to ensure that all the information is filled in by you only.

Step 12: Pay the application fee.

Step 13: Complete your KYC process and submit your e-sign.

Step 14: You will receive the acknowledgement form.

You will receive the updated PAN card on your registered Email id. You can also update through the UTIITSL portal. To update the details on your PAN card, you can also opt for the offline method which will require you to find the nearest PAN centres for your area.