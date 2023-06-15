PAN-Aadhaar Link Online & Offline: How To Link Both Using Your Phone In Easy Steps

PAN Aadhaar linking is the process to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar number. PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals and businesses for the purpose of tax identification. Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to residents of India.

The PAN Card contains details such as the individual’s name, date of birth, and photograph, along with the PAN number. It is important to keep the PAN Card safe and secure, as it is considered a sensitive document and can be misused for identity theft or financial fraud if it falls into the wrong hands.

PAN-Aadhaar Link And PAN-Aadhaar Link Last Date 2023

The government of India made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar in 2017. The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was originally March 31, 2022, but it was extended to March 31, 2023 and then to June 30, 2023.

How To Link PAN With Aadhaar?

To link your PAN with Aadhaar at a PAN/Aadhaar linking center, you will need to bring your PAN card, Aadhaar card, and a proof of identity and address.

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Visit the official income tax e-filing website at - https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.

Under the “Quick Links" tab, click on the “Link Aadhaar" option.

Alternatively, you can directly visit the Aadhaar linking page by accessing the following URL: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html.

On the Link Aadhaar page, you will find a form to fill in the required details. Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card. Cross-check the details carefully to ensure accuracy.

If your Aadhaar card only has your year of birth mentioned and not the complete date of birth, you will need to tick the box indicating the same.

After entering the details, you will also need to fill in the “Captcha Code" for verification purposes.

If you have only your Aadhaar card and not the PAN card, you can select the “I have only Aadhaar" option.

Once you have filled in all the necessary details, click on the “Link Aadhaar" button.

If the details entered by you match with the information in the Aadhaar database, your PAN will be successfully linked with Aadhaar.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Via SMS

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.