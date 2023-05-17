PAN Card Misuse: How To Check If PAN Number Is Compromised? Know How To Prevent Loss

PAN Card Misuse Check: Frauds related to finance or misuse of documents like Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards have been reported from time-to-time. In an incident that surfaced a few months ago, cyber criminals got credit cards issued after misusing PAN card details of several celebrities, including popular cricketer MS Dhoni and actors Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Emraan Hashmi.

What Is A PAN Number?

PAN card is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric identifier that is issued by the Indian Income Tax Department. The PAN card serves as a unique identification number for individuals and entities in India for tax purposes.

PAN card is issued in the form of a laminated card, by the IT Department, who applies for it or to whom the department allots the number without an application.

Advertisement

PAN Card Misuse

It’s essential to act promptly if you suspect PAN card misuse to minimise any potential damage and protect your financial well-being. If you suspect that your PAN card has been misused, here are the steps you can take to verify and address the situation:

Regularly review your financial statements: Monitor your bank statements, credit card bills, and any other financial transactions for any suspicious or unauthorised activity. Look for transactions that you don’t recognise or didn’t initiate.

Monitor your credit report: Obtain a copy of your credit report from a credit bureau (like CIBIL) and review it for any unauthorised accounts or credit applications associated with your PAN card. If you find any discrepancies, report them to the credit bureau immediately.

Check your Income Tax Department account: Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department and log in to your account using your PAN card details. Review your tax filings and ensure there are no discrepancies or unauthorised changes. For example, you can check details in Form 26AS.

Advertisement

Contact your bank or financial institution: If you notice any fraudulent or suspicious transactions, immediately notify your bank or financial institution. They can help you investigate the issue, block any unauthorised access, and secure your accounts.

File a complaint with the police: If you have substantial evidence of PAN card misuse, such as fraudulent financial transactions, identity theft, or unauthorised access, file a complaint with your local police station. Provide them with all the relevant details and supporting documents.

Advertisement

Contact the Income Tax Department: Reach out to the Income Tax Department’s customer service helpline or visit their nearest office to report the suspected misuse of your PAN card. Provide them with the necessary information and documentation to aid their investigation.

How To Report A PAN Misuse?

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official portal of TIN NSDL

Step 2: Search for the customer care section on the home page, which will open a drop-down menu

Step 3: Open ‘Complaints/ Queries’ from the drop-down menu. Now, a complaint form will be opened.

Step 4: Fill in the details required in the complaint form. Enter the Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’.