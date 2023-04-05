PAN Misused To Float Shell Companies, Says Rajasthan Shop Owner, Who Got Rs 12 Cr IT Notice

A physically challenged stationary shop owner in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Wednesday said he has received a show-cause notice from the Income Tax Department for a transaction of Rs 12.23 crore which he did not do.

Kishangopal Chaparwal, a resident of Sanjay Colony, said he has lodged a complaint with the Subhash Nagar police station, stating that someone is misusing his financial data.

Chaparwal said he runs a stationery shop and works as a photographer at weddings.

The notice, received by post on March 28, has shocked him and his family, he said.

Chaparwal said when he consulted a chartered accountant, he told him that his PAN was misused in Mumbai and Surat to float two diamond shell companies to do bogus transactions running into several crores.

“I set up the shop after taking a loan. I am unable to pay the installments. I earn Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month. I have nothing to do with these bogus companies. Some fraudsters have cheated me," he told reporters.

“The I-T Department has sent a notice to me for submitting details related to a transaction of Rs 12.23 crore. I appeal to the authorities to provide relief in the matter," he added.

