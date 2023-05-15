Payment To Wrong Person Via PhonePe, Paytm UPI: Here's How To Get Back Your Money

Digital payments have become a trend in the last few years, especially after demonetisation in 2016. Online payments have become an easier alternative to send money rather than standing in long lines at bank branches or ATMs. While digital payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are convenient and easy, there is also a bigger room for mistakes as wrong UPI IDs or account numbers can lead to wrong transactions. Many people often face two types of common problems while making online transfers through UPI payments— transfer of the wrong amount or transferring the amount to the wrong person.

However, one doesn’t need to panic in such cases as the money can be retrieved easily.

In case of a wrong online payment, all you have to do is make a call to the customer care of the payment platforms like GPay, PhonePe, Paytm UPI. Lodge a complaint by sharing transaction details. Additionally, you also need to lodge a complaint with your bank as well.

RBI guidelines suggest that the money can be refunded within 48 hours of the complaint in case of a wrong payment. It’s important to note that the complaint should be lodged within 3 days of the transaction.

Similarly, whenever a payment is made to the wrong bank account through UPI or net banking, the first step is to call 18001201740 and lodge a complaint. After this, go to the concerned bank and fill out a form with all the information in it. If the bank refuses to help, complain about it to the Reserve Bank of India Ombudsman at bankingombudsman.rbi.org.in.

Remember not to delete the message of the transaction from the phone as it contains the PPBL number which is required at the time of the complaint. Don’t forget to mention this number in the complaint form along with all other details and your grievance.

Additionally you can also lodge a complaint about the wrong transaction through the website of National Payments Corporations of India (NPCI), the body created by the RBI that offers the UPI services.

Always remember to be careful while entering the receiver’s UPI ID, their phone number, the amount being transferred and the UPI PIN of your account. If any of these go wrong, you may end up sending the wrong amount to the receiver or sending the correct amount to the wrong person and lose money unnecessarily. Typos are common while making payments in haste, so avoid that at all costs.