Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reveals He Has Read Only 2 Books After Class 12

Reading is a gateway to limitless possibilities. It opens doors to new ideas, diverse perspectives, and a wealth of knowledge. Through reading, we expand our vocabulary, enhance our cognitive abilities, and strengthen our analytical skills. While many people often associate reading as a quality with people who make it big in life, it doesn’t always have to be the case. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, has admitted that he has only read two books since graduating from higher secondary school.

The Paytm CEO, in a tweet, claimed that he is “really bad at reading books" and revealed that, since Class 12, the only books he has read are Steve Jobs’ biography and a book titled - Straight From The Gut.

“I am really bad at reading books. I just completed the 45th and the only book I have read a few chapters of is: Psychology of Money. In fact, since class 12, I have only read two books: Steve Jobs Biography and Straight from the Gut. I wish, I get better and read these awesome books," the Paytm CEO wrote on Twitter.

Sharma further admitted that he enjoyed reading his sister’s Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Master of Arts (MA) textbooks, even though they had little to do with the subjects he studied. Towards the end of his post, the Paytm CEO began to wonder if his lack of enjoyment for reading was due to the linguistic barrier as well.

A listicle listing “10 Must Read Books Before You Turn 45" prompted Sharma’s tweet in response.

As he read his first English book much later in life, Vijay Shekhar Sharma questioned whether the language barrier prevented him from understanding it. He acknowledged that he wanted to “get better and read awesome books".

“Could it be because of language comfort? My first subject book in English was in engineering college", he recalled.

His tweet received a range of reactions. Some advised him to start reading now, while others gave him book recommendations.

“Happy to make recommendations Vijay. Just tell me what you want to learn about and I will write you a one-page brief and the chapters you can skip in a book," a user wrote.