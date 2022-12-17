Paytm Introduces Bijlee Days With Up To 100% Cashback On Electricity Bill

Between the 10th and 15th of every month, Paytm is introducing Bijlee Days for the payment of power bills. With this, the digital payments service provider is giving all of its user’s enticing cashback and guaranteed benefits. During the Bijlee Days, Paytm is providing 100% cashback up to Rs 2,000 to at least 50 people per day, to those who pay their power bills. The company is also offering guaranteed discount coupons from leading retailers and travel agencies.

With the code ELECNEW200, the company is giving cashback on energy bill payments to first-time customers up to Rs 200. Users of Paytm have access to a variety of payment methods, including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, credit cards, debit cards and net banking, to pay their expenses. Users also have access to Paytm Postpaid, which allows them to pay their bills at their convenience.

Advertisement

With more than 70 operators on board, including BSES Rajdhani, Torrent Power Limited, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd and Tata Power, Paytm has given users in all of India’s main states and Union Territories flexibility when paying their power bills.

How to pay your electricity bill using the Paytm app?

Select ‘electricity’ under ‘recharges and bill payments’ section on the front page of the Paytm app. Choose the appropriate power board and state.

Click ‘proceed’ after providing your customer identification number (often known as a CA number), consumer number and account number.

Select your desired payment method, then carry out the transaction. After the electricity bill has been successfully paid, the user is informed.

Earlier, Paytm offered cash back on the booking of LPG cylinders via its application from Bharatgas, Indane and HP Gas. The firm is giving new customers a discount of flat Rs. 15 with the code FIRST GAS and a cashback of up to Rs. 50 when they reserve the cylinder using their Paytm Wallet with the coupon WALLET50GAS.

Advertisement

With Paytm, users can quickly book LPG cylinders without incurring any additional fees, using just the registered cellphone number, eliminating the need for them to remember the 17-digit LPG ID.

Read all the Latest Business News here