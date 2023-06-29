Paytm Rolls Out New Feature Of Pinning Contacts For Quick UPI Payments

There is hardly any corner of the country where UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments have not penetrated the market yet. Gone are the days of cash transactions. Particularly after the pandemic, the concept of cashless transactions and reliance on UPI has been emphasised by the central government as well.

India now boasts the world’s fastest-growing economy. Although the nation is progressing in all areas, micro, small and medium-sized companies (MSMEs) have been crucial in its development. Nearly 30% of India’s GDP and 50% of its exports come from the MSME sector. The development of MSMEs has been significantly aided by India’s digital revolution. One name that stands out in the growth story of MSMEs in India is Paytm. Now, the Indian multinational financial technology company which specialises in digital payments and financial services has come up with an upgraded feature that will help you speed up your UPI payments.

The feature of ‘Pin Recent Payments’ has been added to the Paytm app. The pinning contacts feature will be very beneficial to people who often make payments to a particular contact. Payments can be made fast and effortlessly, as the pinned profile will always be displayed at the top. However, on the downsize, you can pin just five contacts on the top for now. It is not known whether Paytm will later enhance this as well. Check out the official announcement made by Paytm.

A company spokesman said that in order to keep the company at the top of mobile payment apps, they always keep rolling out new features. He said that the purpose of the ‘Pin Contact’ facility is to enable users to make faster UPI payments.

It must be mentioned here that you must have the latest version of the Paytm app installed on your phone to use this feature. So go to Play Store and update your app. After you are done updating, follow these steps:

- Tap on To Mobile or Contact in UPI Money Transfer