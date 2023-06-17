College Students And Personal Finance: Top Mistakes To Avoid For A 'Cool' Future

College students often make financial mistakes that can have a lasting impact on their financial health. Students often make several financial mistakes due to a lack of experience and knowledge about managing money. Navigating financial planning can be a daunting challenge for many students as they face a unique set of financial hurdles.

Here are some of the most common financial mistakes that college students make;

Not creating a budget: Many college students fail to create a budget or track their expenses. This can lead to overspending and financial instability. It’s important to establish a budget that includes income, expenses, and savings goals to ensure financial discipline.

Relying heavily on credit cards: Credit cards can be convenient, but misusing/over-using them can lead to debt. College students often fall into the trap of excessive credit card spending without considering the consequences of high-interest rates and late payment fees. Reports have even suggested that the use of instant loan apps has also created a situation of trouble for many students.

Ignoring financial planning: Students often neglect financial planning, such as setting financial goals and saving for the future. Starting early with financial planning, even with small amounts, can have a significant impact in the long run.

Set financial goals: What do you want to achieve financially? Do you want to buy a house? Save for retirement? Once you know what you want to achieve, you can create a plan to reach your goals.

Failing to prioritise savings: Many students don’t prioritise savings and spend their income on non-essential items. It’s crucial to develop a habit of saving a portion of income regularly to build an emergency fund and plan for future expenses.

Borrowing excessively: Students sometimes take on excessive loans or borrow money for non-essential purposes. This can lead to a burden of debt that becomes challenging to manage after graduation. It’s important to borrow wisely and consider the long-term consequences of debt.

Impulsive spending behaviour: College life often involves social activities, dining out, and shopping. Students may succumb to impulsive spending without considering the impact on their financial well-being. Developing self-control and making informed spending decisions is essential.

Not seeking financial advice: College students may hesitate to seek financial advice from experienced individuals or professionals. Seeking guidance can provide valuable insights into money management, investments, and financial planning.