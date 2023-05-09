Trends :Stock MarketFuel PricesIncome TaxGold Price In IndiaGovt Scheme Interest Rates
    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, May 9: Check Rates In Mumbai, Lucknow And Other Cities

    At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

    Reported By: Aparna Deb

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:26 IST

    New Delhi, India

    Petrol, Diesel Prices In India On May 09, 2023.
    Petrol, Diesel Prices In India On May 09, 2023.

    Petrol, and Diesel Prices on May 9: The price of petrol and diesel was constant on Tuesday, 9 May across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Petrol rates and diesel rates have been steady over the last eleven months. However, individual cities see fluctuations in their prices everyday.

    The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel. The Punjab government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal also announced a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor in the second full budget of the LDF government. A social security cess of Rs 2 per litre will be slapped on petrol and diesel.

    At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

    In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

    Why do fuel prices vary across states?

    The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

    Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on May 9, 2023

    CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
    BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
    ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
    ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
    GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
    KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
    LucknowRs 96.57Rs 89.65
    MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
    New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
    NoidaRs 96.65Rs 90.05

    Crude Oil Price Today

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday, paring strong gains from the previous two sessions as markets remain cautious ahead of U.S. inflation figures for April which will be key to the Federal Reserve‘s next interest rate decision. Brent crude price was down 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $76.70 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3%, to trade at $72.92 at 0005 GMT.

    This is how you can know today’s latest price

    You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

