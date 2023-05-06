Trends :Stock MarketIncome TaxGo First CrisisFuel PricesIPO
Petrol And Diesel Prices For May 6: Check Fuel Rates In Your City Here

Petrol and diesel prices today:

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on May 6.

Petrol and diesel prices in India on Saturday, May 6, continue to remain largely unchanged. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31. The same amount of diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre.

A big change is domestic fuel prices took place on 21 May last year, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are decided on the basis of several factors such as freight charges, value-added tax (VAT) and local taxes. This leads to the rates being different from state to state.

One litre of petrol in Kolkata is retailing at Rs 106.03. On the other hand, diesel costs Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per litre, while one litre of diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre.

Take a look at the fuel prices in major Indian cities today, May 6:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Noida

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.75 per litre.

first published: May 06, 2023, 11:11 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 11:11 IST
