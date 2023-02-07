Petrol And Diesel Prices On Feb 7: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for yet another day on Tuesday, February 7.For around eight months, the cost of petrol and diesel across the nation has remained constant.

The last time the changes in fuel prices were announced was on May 21, 2022, with a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6. The price freeze has been in place as the state-owned oil companies, determined to recover from the losses, have not announced any modification in the rates of the two main fuels even after a drop in crude oil prices in the international market.

Any change in the fuel prices is announced every day at six in the morning. Fuel prices are influenced across states by a range of variables, including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, and more.

Petrol Price

According to the recent price notification by Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs), on Tuesday, one litre of petrol is being sold for Rs. 106.31 in Mumbai. Kolkata saw similar pricing with the fuel at Rs. 106.03 per litre.

For a litre of petrol, people in the national capital, Delhi will have to pay Rs 96.72, while those in Chennai will have to spend Rs. 102.63. The rate of petrol remained over Rs.100 in cities like Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

Diesel Price

Diesel price was the lowest in Delhi. It is being sold for Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital. A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 in Kolkata and Rs. 94.24 in Chennai. Diesel retailed for Rs 94.27 in Mumbai, India’s financial centre.

Scroll below to check a detailed list of fuel prices across the country.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

