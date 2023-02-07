Petrol And Diesel Prices On Feb 7: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for yet another day on Tuesday, February 7.For around eight months, the cost of petrol and diesel across the nation has remained constant.
The last time the changes in fuel prices were announced was on May 21, 2022, with a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6. The price freeze has been in place as the state-owned oil companies, determined to recover from the losses, have not announced any modification in the rates of the two main fuels even after a drop in crude oil prices in the international market.
Any change in the fuel prices is announced every day at six in the morning. Fuel prices are influenced across states by a range of variables, including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, and more.
Petrol Price
According to the recent price notification by Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs), on Tuesday, one litre of petrol is being sold for Rs. 106.31 in Mumbai. Kolkata saw similar pricing with the fuel at Rs. 106.03 per litre.
For a litre of petrol, people in the national capital, Delhi will have to pay Rs 96.72, while those in Chennai will have to spend Rs. 102.63. The rate of petrol remained over Rs.100 in cities like Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Jaipur.
Diesel Price
Diesel price was the lowest in Delhi. It is being sold for Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital. A litre of diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 in Kolkata and Rs. 94.24 in Chennai. Diesel retailed for Rs 94.27 in Mumbai, India’s financial centre.
Scroll below to check a detailed list of fuel prices across the country.
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
