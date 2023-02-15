Petrol And Diesel Prices Announced: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged for yet another day on Wednesday, February 15. The prices of petrol and diesel have maintained a steady trend for nearly nine months now. The last time fuel prices changed was in May last year after the centre announced an excise duty on petrol and diesel of Rs 8 and 6 respectively. Despite a global slowdown in crude oil prices, the prices of automotive fuels like petrol and diesel have remained unchanged as oil corporations used this opportunity to make up for their past losses.

The prices of petrol and diesel are updated every day at six in the morning, reflecting the daily changes. A variety of factors, including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight expenses, local taxes, and more, have an impact on fuel prices among states.

Advertisement

Petrol Price

According to a recent price update by Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs), a litre of petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai where as the price of the fuel was marginally lower at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata.

People in Chennai will pay Rs. 102.63 for a litre of petrol while those in the nation’s capital, Delhi, will pay Rs. 96.72. In places like Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, the cost of petrol remained above Rs. 100.

Diesel Price

Delhi had the cheapest diesel prices. In the capital, diesel is available for Rs 89.62 a litre. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 in Kolkata and Rs 94.24 in Chennai per litre. The retail price of diesel in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, was Rs 94.27.

Check out the detailed list of fuel prices across the nation given below:

Advertisement

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Advertisement

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Read all the Latest Business News here