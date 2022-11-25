Petrol and Diesel Rates Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities on November 25

The petrol and diesel prices remained steady for yet another day all across India on Friday, November 25. There has also been no significant change in the prices of the two major fuels since the May 22 excise duty reduction by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala. There was a subtle rise in the price of crude oil on the global market as Brent crude futures increased by 25 cents to reach $88.61 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 35 cents to reach $81.30 per barrel.

The Rs 100 benchmark for petrol has been surpassed by cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bangalore. As of November 25, the petrol price in Delhi is said to be stagnant at Rs 96.72, per litre while it is Rs 89.62 for diesel. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol would cost a buyer Rs 106.31, and a litre of diesel would cost Rs 94.27. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are said to be retailing at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24, respectively. The petrol price in Kolkata is fixed at Rs. 106.03, and for diesel, it is Rs. 92.76. Hyderabad has recorded the highest fuel costs with petrol selling at Rs. 109.66 and diesel at Rs. 97.82per litre.

Advertisement

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on November 25:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Advertisement

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Numerous variables affect fuel prices, such as the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar, the cost of crude oil, global economic indicators, the market demand for fuel, etc. Retail prices for gasoline and diesel vary from state to state as a result of a number of state-specific taxes like VAT, dealer commissions, and freight charges.

Every day at 6 a.m., public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) announce updated fuel prices.

Read all the Latest Business News here