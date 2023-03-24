Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced; Check Rates Of Fuels In Your City

With fears related to the banking sector crisis easing, the price of crude is on the rise in the international market. The impact of these developments has yet to translate in India. Here, the price of petrol and diesel has remained immune to all influencing factors, including exchange rate changes and supply-demand factors. The trend of unchanged fuel prices, in place for at least 10 months now, continued on Friday, March 24 as well. The stagnancy is prompted by the price freeze that Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has levied to recuperate the losses made in the previous quarters. Usually, the prices of these two primary automotive fuels would be revised every day at 6 am.

The latest price update provided by Indian OMCs show that petrol prices remain elevated throughout the country. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol cost motorists Rs 106.31. Kolkata was the second most expensive, with the automotive fuel retailing at Rs 106.03 here. In India’s auto hub, Chennai, the people had to shell out Rs 102.63 per litre of petrol. Delhi was the only metropolitan city in the country where the fuel prices did not touch the Rs 100 mark. Here, petrol cost Rs 96.72 per litre.

Diesel prices were comparatively lower, although still burning a hole in the commoner’s pocket. Diesel was the costliest in Mumbai, where it was retailing at Rs 94.27 per litre. Chennai followed suit with the fuel costing Rs 94.24 for every litre. Kolkata trailed close by, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. Delhi once again recorded the lowest prices among these four cities, costing Rs 89.62 per litre.

Check fuel rates in various cities in India on March 24 here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

