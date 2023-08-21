Trends :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 21: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 21: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on August 21, 2023

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 07:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol, Diesel Prices on August 21
Petrol, Diesel Prices on August 21

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on August 21: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Monday, August 21 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to government oil companies, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.65 a liter in Noida after falling 27 paise. Diesel also fell by 25 paise and reached Rs 89.80 a litre. In UP’s capital Lucknow, petrol became cheaper by 11 paise to Rs 96.47 a liter and diesel fell by 10 paise to Rs 89.91 a litre. In Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, today petrol became costlier by 5 paise and stood at Rs 108.48 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 5 paise to Rs 93.72 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Advertisement

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

Advertisement

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on August 21, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.57Rs 89.76
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.79Rs 89.96

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: August 21, 2023, 07:13 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 07:13 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App