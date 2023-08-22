Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 22: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on August 22: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Tuesday, August 22 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to government oil companies, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.65 a litre in Noida after falling 27 paise. Diesel also fell by 25 paise and reached Rs 89.80 a litre. In UP’s capital Lucknow, petrol became cheaper by 11 paise to Rs 96.47 a liter and diesel fell by 10 paise to Rs 89.91 a litre. In Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, today petrol became costlier by 5 paise and stood at Rs 108.48 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 5 paise to Rs 93.72 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Why do fuel prices vary across states? The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on August 22, 2023 CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.57 Rs 89.76 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.79 Rs 89.96 How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

