Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For August 29: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on August 29: There was no change in the price of petrol diesel even today. The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Tuesday, August 29 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol has become cheaper by 47 paise and diesel by 44 paise in Bihar. In Rajasthan, the price of petrol has come down by 48 paise and that of diesel by 43 paise. A fall in the prices of petrol and diesel is also being seen in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. Petrol has become costlier by 59 paise and diesel by 57 paise in Goa. The price of petrol and diesel has increased by 49 paise in Gujarat. In Haryana too, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 21 paise.

Advertisement

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Advertisement In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Why do fuel prices vary across states? Advertisement The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on August 29, 2023 CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.57 Rs 89.76 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 96.79 Rs 89.96 How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

top videos Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves