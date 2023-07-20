Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For July 20: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on July 20: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Thursday, July 20 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Today there has been a slight change in the price of oil from UP to Bihar. According to the government oil companies, petrol in Hyderabad has become Rs 109.66 a liter, while diesel has reached Rs 97.82 a litre. Petrol has become Rs 96.74 a liter and diesel Rs 90.08 a liter in Varanasi, the capital of UP. Petrol in Prayagraj 97.33Rs a liter and diesel has gone up to Rs 90.46 a litre.

According to government oil companies, petrol has gone up by 35 paise to Rs 97.00 a liter in Noida, while diesel has become costlier by 32 paise to reach Rs 90.14 a litre. Petrol has become costlier by 5 paise in Lucknow, the capital of UP and is being sold at Rs 96.62 a litre. Diesel has also become expensive by 5 paise to Rs 89.81 a liter here. In Bihar’s capital Patna, petrol has increased by 35 paise to Rs 107.24 a liter and diesel has gone up by 32 paise to Rs 94.04 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Why do fuel prices vary across states? The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on July 20, 2023

CITY Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Bengaluru Rs 101.94 Rs 87.89 Chandigarh Rs 96.20 Rs 84.26 Chennai Rs 102.86 Rs 94.46 Gurugram Rs 96.84 Rs 89.72 Kolkata Rs 106.03 Rs 92.76 Lucknow Rs 96.56 Rs 89.75 Mumbai Rs 106.31 Rs 94.27 New Delhi Rs 96.72 Rs 89.62 Noida Rs 97.00 Rs 90.14

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?