Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For July 25: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on July 25: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Tuesday, July 25 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

In Gujarat, the price of petrol and diesel has been reduced by 56 paise. Similarly, petrol has become cheaper by 24 paise and diesel by 23 paise in Haryana. A decline in the price of petrol and diesel has also been recorded in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, petrol has become costlier by 55 paise and diesel by 50 paise in Rajasthan. Apart from this, the price of petrol has also increased by 44 paise in West Bengal. Here diesel has also gone up by 41 paise.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Why do fuel prices vary across states? The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on July 25, 2023