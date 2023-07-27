Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For July 27: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on July 27: The price of Petrol and Diesel remained constant on Thursday, July 27 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

According to government oil companies, petrol has fallen by 35 paise to Rs 96.65 a liter in Noida, while diesel has become cheaper by 32 paise to reach Rs 89.82 a litre. Petrol became costlier by 29 paise in Gurugram and is being sold at Rs 97.00 a litre. Diesel has also become expensive by 29 paise to Rs 89.88 a liter here. In Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, petrol fell by 16 paise to Rs 108.45 a liter and diesel by 14 paise to Rs 93.69 a litre.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Why do fuel prices vary across states? The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on July 27, 2023