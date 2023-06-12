Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 12: Check City-Wise Fuel Rates Here

Today, in most of the states, there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel at the state level. However, petrol has become cheaper by 89 paise and diesel by 84 paise in Maharashtra. At the same time, petrol has become cheaper by 29 paise and diesel by 28 paise in Punjab. Petrol-diesel has become cheaper by 11 paise in Uttar Pradesh. There is a slight increase in the price of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand and Kerala.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.