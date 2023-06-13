Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 13: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 13: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Tuesday, June 13 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
Today petrol is being sold at 66 paise and diesel at 64 paise costlier in Maharashtra. There has been an increase of 18 paise in the price of petrol and diesel in Haryana. There is a slight increase in the price of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan too. Petrol has become cheaper by 29 paise and diesel by 28 paise in Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, a decline in the price of fuel is also being seen in Jammu-Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in most of the states today.
At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.
In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.
|CITY
|Petrol (Per Litre)
|Diesel (Per Litre)
|Bengaluru
|Rs 101.94
|Rs 87.89
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.20
|Rs 84.26
|Chennai
|Rs 102.86
|Rs 94.46
|Gurugram
|Rs 96.84
|Rs 89.72
|Kolkata
|Rs 106.03
|Rs 92.76
|Lucknow
|Rs 96.47
|Rs 89.56
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.31
|Rs 94.27
|New Delhi
|Rs 96.72
|Rs 89.62
|Noida
|Rs 96.53
|Rs 89.71
How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?
You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.