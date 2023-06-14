Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 14: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Today in Himachal Pradesh, the price of petrol has increased by 29 paise and that of diesel by 26 paise. Similarly, in Maharashtra, petrol is being sold by 34 paise and diesel by 33 paise. The price of petrol and diesel has increased by 24 paise in Punjab. However, Haryana customers will get some relief. Petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 29 paise in the state.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.