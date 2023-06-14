Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 14: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 14, 2023

Reported By: Aparna Deb

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 08:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 14: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Wednesday, June 14 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Today in Himachal Pradesh, the price of petrol has increased by 29 paise and that of diesel by 26 paise. Similarly, in Maharashtra, petrol is being sold by 34 paise and diesel by 33 paise. The price of petrol and diesel has increased by 24 paise in Punjab. However, Haryana customers will get some relief. Petrol has become cheaper by 30 paise and diesel by 29 paise in the state.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

 Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.47Rs 89.56
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.53Rs 89.71

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

    • You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

