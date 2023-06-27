Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 27: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 27: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 27, 2023

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 07:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on June 27. (Representative image)
Check petrol and diesel prices on June 27. (Representative image)

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 27: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Tuesday, June 27 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol in Rajasthan is being sold at 108.07 per liter with a fall of 51 paise. At the same time, diesel is getting 93.35 liters cheaper by 46 paise. Petrol-diesel is being sold 14 paise cheaper in Gujarat. Petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 18 paise in Haryana. On the other hand, petrol has become costlier by 34 paise and diesel by 31 paise in Himachal. Apart from this, there is a slight increase in the price of fuel in many states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Advertisement

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Advertisement

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 27, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.56Rs 89.75
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.65Rs 89.82

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 07:55 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 07:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App