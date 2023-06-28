Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 28: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced For June 28: Check Fuel Rates In Your City

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 28, 2023

Advertisement

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Check petrol and diesel prices on June 28. (Representative image)
Check petrol and diesel prices on June 28. (Representative image)

Petrol, and Diesel Prices on June 28: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Wednesday, June 28 across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Today petrol has become cheaper by 42 paise and diesel by 39 paise in Bihar. Similarly, there is a drop of 56 paise in the price of petrol and diesel in Gujarat. Petrol has come down by 29 paise and diesel by 26 paise in Himachal Pradesh. The price of petrol and diesel has decreased by 24 paise in Punjab. On the other hand, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 36 paise in Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, the price of petrol has increased by 44 paise and that of diesel by 41 paise. Petrol-diesel has also become costlier in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jammu-Kashmir.

At present, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Advertisement

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Advertisement

Why do fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on June 28, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.84Rs 89.72
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.56Rs 89.75
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.65Rs 89.82

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices City-Wise?

top videos
  • Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam & MM Keeravani On Oscars' Academy List Of New Members
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Whereas, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aparna DebAparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Am...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 08:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App